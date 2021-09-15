Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.18. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

