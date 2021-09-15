Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $207.54. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.