Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 370 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

