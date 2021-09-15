Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 39,701 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,307,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 34.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,477 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

