Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

