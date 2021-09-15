SEEN Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $51,586.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00007800 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00148972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00802893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.