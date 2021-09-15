Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $41.03

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $39.73. Seer shares last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 5,672 shares changing hands.

SEER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Seer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after acquiring an additional 230,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

