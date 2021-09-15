Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,730 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 128.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,577,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,102 shares of company stock valued at $50,131,982 in the last three months.

Roblox stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

