Sei Investments Co. Acquires 297 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,408 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $7,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,005 shares of company stock valued at $25,901,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

