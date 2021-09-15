Sei Investments Co. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.55% of DXP Enterprises worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

