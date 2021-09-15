Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of FRME opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

