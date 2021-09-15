Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,575 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.