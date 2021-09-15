Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.58. 1,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

