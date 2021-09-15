Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.85 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $27.85 million and $309,135.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00148993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.00809327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

