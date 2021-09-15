Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SRP opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.84.

Get Serco Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

A number of research firms have commented on SRP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.