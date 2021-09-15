Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SRP opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.84.
In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.