Sessia Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Sessia has a total market cap of $370,059.80 and $80,448.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sessia has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00149073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.00800369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

