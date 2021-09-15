SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,213,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 460,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,664. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

