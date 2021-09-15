SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,836,189. The firm has a market cap of $251.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

