SFE Investment Counsel Sells 260 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 93,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

