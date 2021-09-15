Shadows (DOWS) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $4.10 million and $150,931.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

