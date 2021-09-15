Shaul Kuba Purchases 12,977 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba acquired 12,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Shaul Kuba acquired 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

