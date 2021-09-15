Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71. 22,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,761,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.