Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 79.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

