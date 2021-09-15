Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Expands By 808.5%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 808.5% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CBSC stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

