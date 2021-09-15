Short Interest in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Grows By 204.5%

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBAH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. CBRE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,044,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 338.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

