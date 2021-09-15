Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Decreases By 94.0%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $1.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 12.67%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

