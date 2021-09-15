Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 1,114.3%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 1,114.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELEZF shares. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Endesa stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Endesa has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

