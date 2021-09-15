Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 7,600.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GEBRF stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

