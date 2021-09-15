Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Declines By 68.9%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS HERTF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. Heritage Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.