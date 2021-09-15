Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Drops By 75.7%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JRNGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

