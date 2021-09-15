Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Declines By 80.7%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LIXT opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

