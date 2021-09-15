Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 87.0%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

