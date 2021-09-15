Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Declines By 99.9%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $$3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

