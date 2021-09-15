Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Declines By 99.9%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $$3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
About New China Life Insurance
