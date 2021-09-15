Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 90.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 63,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

