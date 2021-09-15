Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Decreases By 80.9%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPIH opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

