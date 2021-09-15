Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Grows By 2,400.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEYE stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.