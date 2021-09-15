Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Grows By 2,400.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PEYE stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.
Precision Optics Company Profile
