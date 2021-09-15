Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 95.7%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PTCHF stock remained flat at $$4.71 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,370. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

