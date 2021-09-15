Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 95.7%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PTCHF stock remained flat at $$4.71 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,370. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.
PureTech Health Company Profile
