Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Declines By 91.6%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,871,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,365,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,872,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

