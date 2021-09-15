Short Interest in Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Drops By 83.3%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Senex Energy stock remained flat at $$2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Senex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.