Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Grows By 250.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKKY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

