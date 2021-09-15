Short Interest in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Grows By 353.6%

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, a growth of 353.6% from the August 15th total of 210,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Star Peak Corp II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Star Peak Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Get Star Peak Corp II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STPC. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,920,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.