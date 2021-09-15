Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Drops By 75.0%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VAPR stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. VaporBrands International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty branded e-cigarettes. It operates through the VAMP and Junkanoo brands. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, FL.

