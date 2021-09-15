SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $58,785.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,775,208 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

