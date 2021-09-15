SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after buying an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after buying an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

