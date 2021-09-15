SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.41. The company had a trading volume of 409,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.