SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,098 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.