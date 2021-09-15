Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 269.5% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VIPRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 11,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,749. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
