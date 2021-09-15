Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 269.5% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VIPRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 11,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,749. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

