SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $17,851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $14,262,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $12,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $12,388,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $9,932,000.

SBEAU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

