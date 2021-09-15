Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 272.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $5,286,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.