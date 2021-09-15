Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Down 2.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.